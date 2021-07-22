Jul 22, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

From the Havells management, we have Mr. Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Director Finance and Group CFO; Mr. Rajiv Goel, Executive Director; and Mr. Ameet Kumar Gupta, Whole Time Director. I would request Anil Sir to give us some opening remarks, post which we will open the floor for Q&A.



Anil Rai Gupta - Havells India Limited - Executive