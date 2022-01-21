Jan 21, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Havells India limited hosted by DAM Capital Advisors. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair from DAM Capital Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Security Analyst
Thanks, Stephen. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 FY '22 Earnings Call of Havells India. We have the management today being represented by Mr. Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Whole Time Director Finance and Group CFO; Mr. Ameet Kumar Gupta, Whole Time Director; and Mr. Rajiv Goel, Executive Director.
I'll now hand over the call to Mr. Anil Rai Gupta for his initial remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Anil Rai Gupta - Havells India Limited - Executive Chairman & MD
Thank you, Bhoomika. Good morning,
Q3 2022 Havells India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 21, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...