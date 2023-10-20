Q2 2024 Havells India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

We have with us senior management represented by Mr. Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Whole-Time Director, Finance and Group CFO; Mr. Ameet Kumar Gupta, Whole-Time Director; and Mr. Rajiv Goel, Executive Director.