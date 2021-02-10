Q3 2021 TTK Prestige Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to TTK Prestige Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Ambit Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dhruv Jain of Ambit Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Dhruv Jain - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Aman. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to TTK Prestige's 3Q FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us the management of TTK Prestige represented by Mr. Jagannathan, the Chairman; Mr. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director; Mr. Shankaran, the Whole Time Director; and Mr. Saranyan, the CFO.



Thank you, and over to you, sir, for your opening remarks.



M. Chandru Kalro - TTK Prestige Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for being here. We've had an excellent quarter, our best quarter actually as ever. We've reported all-time high sales and all-time high bottom line