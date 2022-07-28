Q1 2023 TTK Prestige Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

From the management, we have with us Mr. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director; Mr. K. Shankaran, Whole-Time Director; and Mr. R. Saranyan, Chief Financial Officer.



M. Chandru Kalro - TTK Prestige Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us on the earnings call. We've had quite a good quarter, with very satisfactory quarter, considering the kind of headwinds that were there in the quarter. It has been volatile in terms of commodity, in terms of market, inflation, et cetera, et cetera.

