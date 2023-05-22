Q4 2023 Hindustan Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Hindustan Foods Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of the future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Kothari, Managing Director of Hindustan Foods Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sameer Ramanlal Kothari - Hindustan Foods Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Ryan. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to our Q4 FY '23 earnings conference call. I'm joined on the call by Ganesh Argekar, who's our Executive Director; Mayank Samdani, who is our Group CFO; Viki Soranki, who's the Head of Corporate Communications; Bankim Purohit, our Company Secretary; and SGA, our Investor Relations adviser. I