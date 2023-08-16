Q1 2024 Hindustan Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Sameer Ramanlal Kothari - Hindustan Foods Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you so much. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q1 FY '24 earnings call. I'm joined on the call by Ganesh Argekar, Executive Director; Group CFO, Mayank Samdani; and SGA, our investor relations adviser. I hope everyone has had a chance to go through our updated earnings presentation uploaded on the exchange and our company website.



This has been a subdued quarter for us in