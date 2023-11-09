Q2 2024 Hindustan Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Hindustan Foods Limited Q2 and H1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Kothari, Managing Director, Hindustan Foods Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Sameer Ramanlal Kothari - Hindustan Foods Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Yashashri. Good morning, and welcome to everyone for our first half, quarter 2 FY '24 earnings conference call. I'm joined on the call by Ganesh Argekar, Executive Director; Mr. Mayank Samdani, Group CFO; and Mr. Vimal Solanki, Head, Corporate Communications. In addition to that, we have SGA, our Investor Relations adviser.



I