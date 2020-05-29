Q4 2020 Heritage Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

M. Sambasiva Rao Heritage Foods Limited-President



Thank you very much and good evening. I welcome all the participants to the Q4 earnings call of Heritage Foods today. I particularly thank the participants for joining today in spite of the restrictions around our moments, I am sure most of you must be joining from home, and we are still finding some members to join from our side because of the connectivity issues.



Right now Mr. Prabhakara Naidu, CFO, Mr. Umakanta, Company Secretary, Mr. Samba Murthy, Head of the Dairy Business, myself and all of us are available and Mrs. Brahmani is trying to join the call as is unable to get through any minute she might be online.



Now I start the highlights of the quarter four financial year '20. On stand-alone basis, we achieved a net