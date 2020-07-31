Q1 2021 Heritage Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Sambasiva Rao - Heritage Foods Ltd - President



Good evening all. I welcome all the participants to Heritage Foods quarter one earnings call. And especially thank you all to join on a holiday, and during this restriction period. I now take you through the standalone results of Heritage Foods, quarter one.



Our turnover is INR620 crores, down by 13% compared to previous year same quarter INR711 crores. As you are all aware, there is a significant fall in the demand post lockdown, which has resulted in lower turnover. We have achieved INR53 crores EBITDA compared to INR50 crores of Q1 last year, a 5% growth.



Core business profit before tax is INR36 crores compared to INR33.27 crores for last year Q1. PAT for core business is INR27 crores versus INR21.7 crores during the quarter one last year.



Now I compare quarter one performance in quarter four on stand-alone basis. Turnover, same INR620 crores versus INR643 crores of quarter four is a fall of 4%. EBITDA, INR53 crores versus INR26 crores of quarter four. Core business PBT is INR36 crores versus INR9.72 crores of quarter four, PAT