Q2 2024 Heritage Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Heritage Foods' Q2 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Sonpal. Thank you, and over to you, Anuj.



Anuj Sonpal - Valorem Advisors - Moderator



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to you all. My name is Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors, we representing Investor Relations of Heritage Foods Limited. On behalf of the company, I'd like to thank you all for participating in the company's earnings call for the second quarter and first half of the financial year 2024.



Before we begin, let me mention a short cautionary statement. Some of the statements made in today's earnings call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated.



Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management