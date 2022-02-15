Q3 2022 Rico Auto Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Vijay Gyanchandani - S-Ancial Technologies Private Limited - Analyst



Thank you. Welcome to Rico Auto Industries Q3 FY22 earnings conference call. From the management, we have Mr. Arvind Kapur, Chairman, CEO, and Managing Director; Mr. O. P. Aggarwal, Chief Adviser Finance and Accounts; Mr. Surendra Singh, President and COO; Rakesh Sharma, CFO; Mr. Sandeep Rajpal, Vice President; and Mr. B.M. Jhamb, Company Secretary.



Now I request Mr. Arvind Kapur to take us through the key remarks. After that, we can open up the floor for Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Arvind Kapur - Rico Auto Industries Ltd. - Chairman, CEO, & MD



Good evening. My name