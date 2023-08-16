Q1 2024 Rico Auto Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Rico Auto Industries Q1 FY24 earnings conference call



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vijay Gyanchandani from S-Ancial Technologies Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vijay Gyanchandani - S-Ancial Technologies Private Limited - IR



Thank you. Welcome to Rico Auto Industries Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. From the management we have today Mr. Arvind Kapur, Chairman, CEO, and Managing Director; Mr. R.K. Miglani, Executive Director; Mr. Rakesh Sharma, CFO and Mr. B.M. Jhamb, Company Secretary.



Now I request Mr. Arvind Kapur to take us through the key remarks. After that, we can open the floor for the Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Arvind Kapur - Rico Auto Industries Ltd. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good morning. My name is Arvind Kapur and I'm sitting here in the boardroom of Rico Auto with