Nov 07, 2023 / 04:45AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to JTEKT India Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to the management of JTEKT India Limited. Thank you, and over to you.
Rajiv Chanana - JTEKT India Limited - CFO & Director
Thank you so much. Good morning, everyone. This is JTEKT India Limited Quarterly Investor Call for our second quarter of the financial year. I would be introducing the management team here, and then I will be handing over to our Chairman and Managing Director for their initial comments.
So we have with us Mr. Hitoshi Mogi. He's the Chairman and Managing Director of JTEKT India Limited. I'm Rajiv Chanana, I'm Director and CFO of this company. We have with us Mr. [Hathanaka]. He is Executive Director of this company. Kenji Okazaki-san, he's our Divisional Head for Strategic Sales and Marketing. We have with us Mr. A. D. Rao. He's our senior adviser on the technical side, and we have [Doi-san], who is part of the
Q2 2024 JTEKT India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
