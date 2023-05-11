Q4 2023 Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q4 FY23 earnings conference call of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. hosted by Monarch Network Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sahil Sanghvi from Monarch Network Capital. Thank you and over to you.



Sahil Sanghvi - Monarch Network Capital - Analyst



Thank you, Yashashree. Good evening to all. On behalf of Monarch Network Capital, we welcome you all for the Ratnamani Metals Q4 FY23 earnings call. We are delighted to host the management of Ratnamani today and from their side, we have the Carbon Steel Business Head, Mr. Manoj Sanghvi and CFO, Mr. Vimal Katta. So without taking any much time, I will hand over the call to Mr. Manoj Sanghvi for the opening remarks. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Manoj Sanghvi - Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. - Business Unit Head



Thank you. Thank you, Sahil. Good afternoon to all the participants. I welcome you all to this call and hope