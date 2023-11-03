Q2 2024 Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Q2 FY24 earnings call hosted by Monarch Networth Capital. (Operator Instruction) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sahil Sanghvi from Monarch Networth Capital. Thank you. And over to you sir.



Sahil Sanghvi Monarch Networth Capital-IR



Thank you, Dorvin. So good afternoon to everyone on behalf of Monarch Networth Capital, we welcome you all Ratnamani 2Q FY24 earnings call. We are delighted to host the management of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes today. And from their side we have Mr. Prakash Sanghvi, MD and Chairman, Mr. Manoj Sanghvi, who is the business head for the [complete] steel segment, and also Mr. Vimal Katta, Chief Financial Officer.



So without taking much time, I hand over the call to Mr. Manoj Sanghvi, thanks for the opening remarks. Thank you. And over to you, Manoj sir.



Manoj Sanghvi Ratnamani Metal&Tubes Ltd-Vice President&