Q1 2021 Indo Count Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020

Kailash Lalpuria - Indo Count Industries Limited - Executive Director & CEO



Hello and good afternoon, everyone. First and foremost, I hope you are all keeping safe and healthy. I hope everyone must have got a chance to look at the presentation and investors (technical difficulty) back as well as the press release by now. Let me first explain the business scenario in Q1 FY21.



The lockdown restrictions placed on industry with a view to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the operations of the company in Q1 FY21. Despite the condition, the company could achieve sales volume of 9.9 million meters. With the gradual easing of lockdown, we were able to process both the order backlog as well as the current orders.



We are witnessing month-on-month tractions in demand from our customers. As we speak today, the operations have come back to pre-COVID level. Considering the