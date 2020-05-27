Q4 2020 Praj Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Sandip Bhadkamkar -



Good day, everyone. We welcome you to this conference call organized to discuss Praj Industries Operating Performance and Financial Results for Q4 and FY '20, which were announced yesterday. I have with me Mr. Shishir Joshipura, CEO and Managing Director; and Mr. Sachin Raole, CFO and Director, Finance and Commercial, on this call.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Documents relating to our financial performance were emailed to you. Those documents along with quarterly results presentation have also been posted on our corporate website.



I would like to hand it over to Mr. Shishir Joshipura for his opening remarks.



Shishir Joshipura - Praj Industries Limited - CEO, MD & Additional Director



I welcome you to Praj Industries' earnings call for Q4 and FY '20. I'll be covering the industry developments and quarterly business highlights for the quarter, following which Sachin will take you through the