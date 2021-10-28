Q2 2022 Praj Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Good day, everyone. We welcome you to this conference call organized to discuss Praj Industries' operating performance and financial results for Q2 and H1 FY '22, which were announced yesterday. I have with me Mr. Shishir Joshipura, CEO and MD; and Mr. Sachin Raole, CFO and Director of Finance and Commercial on this call.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties.