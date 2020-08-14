Q1 2021 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GE T&D India Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Suneel Mishra, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thanks, Aman. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I wish all of you are safe and healthy. So welcome to today's conference call with the GE T&D India Limited management team here. As we know, this conference call has been organized to present and discuss financial results for the first quarter of the current financial ended on 30th June 2020.



Now let me first introduce my management team available on this call. We have with us Mr. Pitamber Shivnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. We also have available on call Mr. Sushil Kumar, who is the CFO; Mr. Nagesh Tilwani, who is the Whole-Time Director. We have Mr. Sandeep Zanzaria, who is the commercial leader; Mr. Shailesh Mishra,