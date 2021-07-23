Jul 23, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GE T&D India Limited Conference Call. This is a special meeting organized in respect of some proposals in the upcoming AGM for related party transactions. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Suneel Mishra from GE T&D India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Niren. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I wish all of you are safe. So welcome to today's conference call with the GE T&D India Limited management team. As we know, this conference call has been organized to present and discuss in some details the proposals in the upcoming Annual General Meeting for related party transactions. Just to remind you that the AGM for company shareholders has been scheduled on August 6 at 3 p.m. through VC/OAVM facility without the physical presence.



So now let me first introduce my management team available on this call. We have with us Mr. Pitamber