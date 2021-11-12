Q2 2022 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

(Operator Instructions)



Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Rutuja. Good day to all of you. I would like to take this opportunity to convey you season's greetings. So welcome to today's conference call with the GE T&D India Limited management team here.



As we know, this conference call has been organized to present and discuss financial results for the second quarter of the financial year ended March 31, ['22]. Now let me first introduce my management team available on this call. We have with us, Mr. Pitamber Shivnani, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. We have with us, Mr. Sushil Kumar, who has been recently elevated as Whole-time Director, and he is CFO as well. We