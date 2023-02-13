Q3 2023 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the GE T&D India Limited conference call for the third quarter and 9 months ended 31st December 2022. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Suneel Mishra, Head of Investor Relations, GE T&D India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Darwin. Good day, and welcome to this conference call that has been organized to present and discuss financial results for the third quarter and 9 months ended on 31st December 2023. Now let me introduce GE T&D India management team available on this call. So we have with us Mr. Sushil Kumar, who is the Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer. We also have with us Mr. Sandeep Zanzaria, who is our Commercial leader. Let me also take the opportunity to welcome our new Company Secretary, Ms. Anupriya Garg, who joined the company in January 2023.



Moreover, we have with us Mr. Anshul Madaan, who is our Communication