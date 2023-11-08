Q2 2024 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GE T&D India Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Tanvi Gupta from GE T&D India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Tanvi Gupta -



Thank you, sir. Good evening, everyone. We welcome you all to the GE T&D India Limited Earnings Call for the Second Quarter and Half Year of Financial Year Ending '23-'24. I'm Tanvi Gupta from GE T&D India Finance and Investor Relationship team. We're delighted to have you all here on this call. During the call, we'll discuss the company's financial performance, including operational highlights. We'll share the key updates and we'll address the questions, if you have any.



Before we begin, I would like to highlight a few important notes for today's call. Firstly, as we just have declared the results of the second quarter and half year of the financial year '23-'24, the said results are now available on our company website. Further, we have also