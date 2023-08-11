Aug 11, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Kalpataru Projects International Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Abhineet Anand from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Abhineet Anand - Emkay Financial Services Private Ltd. - Analyst
Thanks, [Carol]. Good afternoon, everyone. I'd first like to thank the management for giving us this opportunity to host the call. today, we have with us the management team represented by Mr. Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO, Mr. S.K. Tripathi, Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Amit Uplenchwar, Director Group Strategy, and Mr. Ram Patodia, CFO and President, Finance.
We'll start with a few minutes of opening remarks by Mr. Manish Mohnot, and then we can open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, Manish, sir.
Manish Mohnot - Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. - CEO & MD
Q1 2024 Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...