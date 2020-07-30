Q1 2021 Mastek Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Asha Gupta;Christensen Investor Relations;Vice President -



Thanks, Aman. Good afternoon to all of you, and thanks for joining Q1 FY '21 earnings call of Mastek. The results and presentations have already been mailed to you, and you can view that on our website, www.mastek.com. To take us through the results today and to answer your questions, we have the top management of Mastek, represented by John Owen, Group CEO; and Abhishek Singh, Group CFO.



Also, today, we have over the call, Umang Nahata, Co-Founder of Evosys. John will start the call with this overview of the quarter gone by, which will be followed by Abhishek, who will be going into detailed financials; and then Umang Nahata, who