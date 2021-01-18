Mastek Ltd Analyst/Investors Call Transcript

Jan 18, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Thanks, Janice. Good morning, friends, and thanks for joining this Mastek Limited Analyst Investor Call today. The agenda for the call is to discuss the resignation of Mastek's Group CEO, Mr. John Owen. Please note that this call is limited only to this particular agenda, and we will not be taking any business- or quarter-related questions on this call.



To take us through the call today and to answer your questions, we have the top management of Mastek, represented by Mr. Ashank Desai, our Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Abhishek Singh, President, Mastek; Umang Nahata, Co-Founder, Evosys; and Arun Agarwal, Vice President of Finance.



As usual, the normal safe harbor clause applies. I would just like to remind you that we would be taking only one question per participant, and we'll be very strict