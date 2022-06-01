Q4 2022 Ashiana Housing Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Ashiana Housing Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Dolat Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Jain from Dolat Capital. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Rahul Rajeev Jain - Dolat Capital Market Private Limited, Research Division - VP of Research



Yes. Hi, thanks. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Ashiana Housing Q4 FY '22 Earnings Call hosted by Dolat Capital. We have the senior management of Ashiana Housing with us today. Mr. Varun Gupta, Whole Time Director; and Mr. Vikash Dugar, CFO.



Now I will hand over the call to Mr. Vikash Dugar for his opening remarks. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Vikash Dugar - Ashiana Housing Limited - CFO



Thank you, Rahul.



Good afternoon, everyone. I hope all of you and your families are keeping healthy. I welcome you all to discuss the performance of the fourth quarter and the year ended March '22 for