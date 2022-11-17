Q2 2023 Ashiana Housing Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Ashiana Housing Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Binay Sarda from E&Y. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Binay Sarda - Ernst And Young India Private Limited - Assistant VP



Thank you, Ann. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining this Q2 FY '23 earnings call for Ashiana Housing Limited. The results and the investor presentation have been mailed to you, and it is also available on the stock exchange. In case if you do not have a copy of the same, please write to us, and we'll be happy to send it over to you.



To take us through the results for this quarter and answer your questions, we have today with us Mr. Varun Gupta, Whole-Time Director of the company; and Mr. Vikash Dugar, the CFO. We'll be starting the call with a brief overview of the company's performance for this quarter, and then we'll follow it up with a Q&A session.



I would like to remind you that