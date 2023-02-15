Q3 2023 Ashiana Housing Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Ashiana Housing Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Binay Sarda from Ernst & Young. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Binay Sarda - Ernst And Young India Private Limited - Assistant VP



Thanks, Melissa. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining this Q3 FY '23 earnings call for Ashiana Housing Limited. The results and the investor presentation have been mailed to you, and it is also available on the stock exchange. In case if you have not received the same, please write to us, and we'll be happy to send it over to you. To take us through the results for this quarter and answer your questions, we have today with us Mr. Varun Gupta, Whole-Time Director; and Mr. Vikash Dugar, CFO. We'll be starting the call with a brief overview of the company's performance of this quarter, and then we'll follow it up with a Q&A session.



I would like to remind you that everything said on