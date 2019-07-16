Magma Fincorp Limited - Special Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Kamal Kishore Kailash Baheti - Magma Fincorp Limited - President & Group CFO



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining on this call at a short notice.



Given the current volatility in financial markets and resultant liquidity scenario, we have been receiving queries from analysts and thought it appropriate to do a call and share our views collectively.



The liquidity situation has been tight, and more so over the last 2 months. However, we have continued our business as usual during the period of liquidity crisis, though, our clear emphasis was -- is on portfolio first. During this period, we have raised over INR 6,000 crores of long-term funds. I am -- meaning, the