Q4 2020 Magma Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Magma Fincorp Q4 FY '20 Post Results Conference Call hosted by Ambit Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Udit Kariwala from Ambit Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Udit Kariwala - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, everybody. I welcome you all to the conference call. Today, we have with us Mr. Sanjay Chamria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Manish Jaiswal, Managing Director, Magma Housing Finance and CEO SME business; Mr. Deepak Patkar, Chief Executive Officer, ABF Business; Mr. Rajive Kumaraswami, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of Magma HDI General Insurance; and Mr. Kailash Baheti, Group Chief Financial Officer. Without further ado, I hand the call over to the management. Thank you so much, sir.



Sanjay Chamria - Magma Fincorp Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Thank you, Udit. It's a pleasure to welcome all of you on