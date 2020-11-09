Q2 2021 Magma Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Q2 FY '21 Results Conference Call of Magma Fincorp, hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. We have with us today Mr. Sanjay Chamria, Managing Director and Vice Chairman; Mr. Kailash Baheti, Group Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Deepak Patkar, CEO, ABF Business; Mr. Manish Jaiswal, MD, Magma Housing Finance Limited and CEO, SME Business; and Mr. Rajive Kumaraswami, MD and CEO, Magma HDI General Insurance Company Limited.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jignesh Shial, Emkay Global. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Jignesh Shial - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Asha, and good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome the management of Magma Fincorp and thank them for giving us this opportunity.



I would now hand over the call to Mr. Chamria for the opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Sanjay Chamria - Magma Fincorp Limited