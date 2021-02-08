Q3 2021 Magma Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Aisha, and good morning, all of you. This is Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. We have with us today Mr. Sanjay Chamria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Deepak Patkar, CEO of Asset Backed Finance; Mr. Manish Jaiswal, MD and CEO of Magma Housing Finance; and Mr. Kailash Baheti, Chief Financial Officer from Magma Fincorp to discuss their Q3 FY '21 earnings and also to give the medium to longer-term outlook as well as our strategy. Over to you, sir.



Sanjay Chamria - Magma Fincorp Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Thank you, Kunal, and good morning to all of you, and thank you for joining Magma's third quarter FY