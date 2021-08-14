Q1 2022 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Thank you, Lisa. And good evening, everyone, present on the call. This is Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. We have with us today Mr. Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director of Poonawalla Fincorp; Mr. Vijay Deshwal, Group CEO; Mr. Sanjay Miranka, Group CFO; Mr. Manish Jaiswal, MD and CEO of Poonawalla Housing Finance; Mr. Rajive Kumaraswami, MD and CEO of Magma HDI; Mr. Pankaj Rathi, CFO Poonawalla Housing Finance; Mr. Mahender Bagrodia, Head Collections, Poonawalla Fincorp; and other management team members from Poonawalla Fincorp to discuss their Q1 FY '22 earnings and their medium-term strategy.



Abhay