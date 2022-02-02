Q3 2022 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Poonawalla Fincorp Limited's Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Denise, and good morning, everyone present on the call. Today, we have with us Mr. Vijay Deshwal, Group Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sanjay Miranka, Group Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Manish Jaiswal, MD and CEO for Poonawalla Housing Finance; Mr. Rajive Kumaraswami, MD and CEO of Magma HDI and Mr. Mahender Bagrodia, Head of Collections from Poonawalla Fincorp, to discuss their third quarter as well as 9 months FY '22 earnings. So over to you, sir.



Vijay Deshwal - Poonawalla Fincorp Limited - Group CEO



Good morning, Kunal, and good morning, everyone. I welcome you all on behalf of