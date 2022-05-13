Q4 2022 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Ajit Kumar - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Para. Hello, everyone. Welcome to 4Q FY '22 earnings call of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited. Today, we have with us the entire senior leadership team led by Mr. Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp Limited; Mr. Sanjay Miranka, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Manish Jaiswal, MD and CEO of Poonawalla Housing Finance; Mr. Rajive Kumaraswami, MD and CEO, Magma HDI General Insurance; Mr. Mahender Bagrodia, Head, Collection; and Mr. Manish Chaudhari, President.



We will start with the opening remarks from the management and then move to question and answer. Over to you, sir.



Abhay Bhutada - Poonawalla Fincorp