Q1 2023 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Michelle. It's our pleasure to host Poonawalla Fincorp's Earnings Call. The company is going to be represented today by Mr. Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp; Mr. Sanjay Miranka, Chief Financial Officer, Poonawalla Fincorp; Manish Jaiswal, MD and CEO, Poonawalla Housing Finance business; Mr. Mahender Bagrodia, Head Collections, Poonawalla Fincorp and Mr. Manish Chaudhari, President, Poonawalla Fincorp. Welcome, sirs.



Abhay Sureshkumar Bhutada - Poonawalla Fincorp Limited - MD & Director



Thank you so much, Bijal. So good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Poonawalla Fincorp Quarter 1 FY '23 Earning Conference Call