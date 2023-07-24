Q1 2024 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 FY 2023/'24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Hiren Shah. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Hiren Shah - Poonawalla Fincorp Limited - Head of Strategy, BIU & IR



Thank you, Lizan. Good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining this conference call. It's our pleasure to welcome you all to discuss Poonawalla Fincorp business and financial performance for the quarter ending June 2023. To discuss all this in detail, I have with me our Managing Director, Mr. Abhay Bhutada, other senior management officials and myself Hiren Shah, Head of Strategy BIU and Investor Relations.



Now I would like to request our Managing Director, Mr. Abhay Bhutada, to brief you all about company's operational and financial performance along with development for the quarter ending June 2023. Over to you, sir.



Abhay Sureshkumar Bhutada - Poonawalla Fincorp Limited - MD &