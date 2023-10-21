Q2 2024 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Hiren Shah - Poonawalla Fincorp Limited - Head of Strategy, BIU & IR



Thank you, Rico. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining this conference call. It's our pleasure to welcome you all to discuss Poonawalla Fincorp's business and financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. To discuss all this in detail, I have with me our Managing Director, Mr. Abhay Bhutada; other senior management officials; and myself Hiren Shah, Head - Strategy, BIU and Investor Relations.



I would like to take this opportunity to extend our warmest welcome to Mr. Sunil Samdani, who has joined us as an Executive Director. He has expertise and extensive experience of over 20 years in the banking and finance sector. And we are excited to embark on this growth journey together.



