Aug 16, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q1 FY24 earnings conference call of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited. From the management, we have Mr. Pardeep Khanna, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Abhay Raj Singh, Vice President and Company Secretary; and Mr. Rakesh Mahajan, Advisor Finance and Strategic. We also have an Investor Relations team from Adfactors. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Darshan Mankad from Adfactors PR for opening remarks. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Darshan Mankad Adfactors PR-IR



Thank you, Rishi. Good afternoon, everyone. We welcome you to the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 earnings call of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited. Before we begin the earnings call, I would like to mention that some of the statements made during today's call might be forward-looking in nature and hence it may involve risk and uncertainties, including those related to the future financial and operating performance.



Please bear with