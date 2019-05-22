Q4 2019 Aarti Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Aarti Industries Limited Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shiv Muttoo from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shiv Muttoo - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - Investors Relation



Okay. Thanks. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Aarti Industries Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us Mr. Rajendra Gogri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rashesh Gogri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Chetan Gandhi, CFO of the company. We will begin this call with opening remarks from the management, following which, we will have the forum open for a question-and-answer session.



Before we begin this call, I would like to point out that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and a disclaimer to that effect has been included in the results presentation shared with you earlier.



We will begin the call