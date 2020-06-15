Aarti Industries Limited - Special Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Aarti Industries Limited Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over, Mr. Shiv from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shiv Muttoo - CDR India - Investors Relation



Thank you, Raymond. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Aarti Industries update conference call. We have with us on this call, Mr. Rajendra Gogri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rashesh Gogri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Chetan Gandhi, CFO of the company.



Before we begin the call, I would like to point out that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature, and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the communications sent to all of you earlier.



I would now like to invite Mr. Rajendra Gogri to take you through the agenda for this call. He will then open the forum for an interactive Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



