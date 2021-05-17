Q4 2021 Aarti Drugs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



(Event in Progress) I now hand over the conference to Mr. Aadhish Patil. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Aadhish Patil - Aarti Drugs Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon everyone, and a very warm welcome to all of you present on the call to discuss our financial results for Q4 and FY21. In the wake of second wave of COVID-19, we hope all of you and your loved ones are healthy and safe. We hope everyone is following all the regulations, and safety protocols laid out by various authorities.



We are happy to share that in FY21, Aarti Drugs has delivered a strong performance. For FY21, our consolidated revenue stood at INR2,159.3 crores, a growth of 19.5% year on year basis. Revenue mix between domestic and exports revenue stood at 65%:35% as compared to 66%:34% in FY20. API contributed to 79%, specialty and intermediates put together contributed to around 8%, and formulations contributed around 13% of the consolidated revenues.



In the March '21 quarter, consolidated revenue stood at INR502.7 crores, a growth of 11.6% year on year basis. During