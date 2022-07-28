Q1 2023 Aarti Drugs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Aarti Drugs Limited Q1 FY23 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on the date of this call.



These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Adhish Patil, CFO at Aarti Drugs Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Adhish Patil - Aarti Drugs Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



The company's performance Q1 FY23 was impacted due to the challenging business environment in terms of constant depreciation in the domestic currency leading to provision of notional ForEx losses, lockdowns in China affecting purchase decisions in uncertain scenario, fear of