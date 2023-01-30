Q3 2023 Aarti Drugs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Aarti Drugs Limited Q3 FY23 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call.



These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Adhish Patil, CFO at Aarti Drugs Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Adhish Patil - Aarti Drugs Limited - CFO



Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone, and wishing everyone a happy new year. On behalf of Aarti Drugs Limited, I extend a warm welcome to everyone joining us today to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. On this call, we are joined by Mr. Harshit Savla, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Harit Shah, Whole-time Director of Aarti Drugs Limited; and Mr. Vishwa Savla, Managing Director, Pinnacle Life