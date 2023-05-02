Q4 2023 Aarti Drugs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Aarti Drugs Limited Q4 FY23 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Adhish Patil, CFO at Aarti Drugs Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Adhish Patil - Aarti Drugs Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I hope everyone is doing well. On behalf of Aarti Drugs Limited, I extend a warm welcome to everyone joining us today to discuss our financial results for year ended March 31, 2023.



On this call, we are joined by Mr. Harshit Savla, Joint Managing Director.



Harshit Savla - Aarti Drugs Limited - Joint MD



Hello. Good morning, everyone.



Adhish Patil -