Q2 2024 Aarti Drugs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Aarti drugs Limited Q2 and H1 FY24 earnings conference call.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Adhish Patil, promoter and CFO, Aarti drugs Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Adhish Patil - Aarti Drugs Ltd - CFO & COO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Hope everyone is doing well. On behalf of Aarti Drugs Limited, I extend a warm welcome to everyone joining us today to discuss our financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. On this call, we are joined by Mr. Harshit Savla, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Harit Shah, Whole-Time Director of Aarti Drugs Limited and SGA, our Investor Relations Advisor.

