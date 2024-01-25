Q3 2024 Aarti Drugs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Aarti Drugs Ltd Q3 FY24 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call.



These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Adhish Patil, CFO, and COO. Thank you, and over to you.



Adhish Patil Aarti Drugs Ltd-CFO&COO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope everyone is doing well. On behalf of Aarti Drugs Ltd, I extend a warm welcome to everyone joining us today to discuss our financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. On this call, we are joined by Mr. Harshit Savla, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Harit Shah, Whole-Time Director of Aarti Drugs Ltd; Vishwa Savla, Managing Director of Pinnacle Life Sciences Private