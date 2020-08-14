Q1 2021 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Ankit Sureshbhai Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining Q1 FY '21 conference call of Bodal Chemicals Limited. I have our CFO, Mr. Mayur, with me as well on the call. I hope all of you have got an opportunity to see our financial results and presentation filed with stock exchanges and are also uploaded on our website.



First, I will highlight the industry scenario and our business strategy, and financial performance will be taken up by Mr. Mayur later on.



The lockdown in the country, for around 40 days from March ending due to COVID-19, significantly impacted our business in Q1 FY '21. We started our partial operations from May beginning,